Argentine President Javier Milei once again criticized Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Tuesday (2), and also harshly criticized those who censured him for calling the attempted coup in Bolivia a “fraud”.

“The perfect idiot dinosaur”, was how Milei called her detractors on the social network X, after the diplomatic conflict with Bolivia for calling the attempted coup last Wednesday a “false accusation”.

“The fraud carried out in Bolivia is well known and the complete idiot, instead of accepting his mistake, criticizes me for exposing his stupidity,” he posted, without directly naming who he was referring to with the comment.

Milei also refused to apologize to Lula, as the Brazilian president had demanded, because she said it is true that he is “corrupt” and “communist.”

“After Lula’s attacks (especially his strong interference in the electoral campaign and his solid support for the dirtiest campaign in history), he complains because I answer him with the truth (he was arrested for corruption and is a communist),” wrote the Argentine head of government in X.

The government of Bolivian President Luis Arce summoned the Argentine ambassador in La Paz on Monday (1st) to express “energetic rejection” of the statement issued on Sunday by the office of the President of the Republic of Argentina, which questioned the veracity of the attempted coup d’état and also said that there are 200 political prisoners in Bolivia.

Milei announced yesterday that she will not participate in the Mercosur summit meeting in Asunción on July 8, which will be attended by Lula and Arce, as well as the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, and the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou.

However, he will travel to the city of Balneário Camboriú to participate in the Conservative Action Political Conference, where he will also meet with former president Jair Bolsonaro.

“If we had done things as that big idiot dinosaur said, the LLA (Liberty Advances, the right-wing party led by Milei) would have lost” the 2023 presidential elections, the Argentine president said in his post.

“We didn’t listen to him and we won, and since he can’t assimilate his mistake, he makes a politically correct criticism,” said Milei, addressing an opponent he did not explicitly identify.