The elected president of Argentina, Javier Mileiconfirmed this Wednesday that Luis Caputowho was president of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA, 2018) and former Minister of Finance (2017-2018), will be its Minister of Economy when he assumes the Presidency on December 10.

(You can read: Javier Milei invited Lula to take office as the new president of Argentina)

“Yes, yes, the Minister of Economy is Luis Caputo,” he stated in a radio interview. Network shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires after a trip to the United States accompanied, among others, by the future minister and by Nicolás Posse, whom he referred to as “the chief of staff”.

(Keep reading: What Javier Milei can learn from Boric and Petro’s mistakes)

Milei, who established contacts on Tuesday in Washington with officials from the Joe Biden Administration and the International Monetary Fund, noted that “the meetings in the United States were extraordinary, we presented the economic program that we are going to undertake”.

“We are making strong progress. The meeting with the Treasury and the Fund was led by the Chief of Staff, Nicolás Posse, and Luis Caputo. I have the feedback of what the meeting with the Treasury was, and the results were excellent,” he told Radio Miter, one of the stations he spoke to early in the morning.

(Also read: This is how the future cabinet of President-elect Javier Milei in Argentina is looking)

Javier Milei, who takes office on December 10, receives a country with an annualized inflation of 143% and 40% poverty. Photo: PHOTO: Luis ROBAYO. AFP

According to the president-elect, “they perfectly understand the problems of Argentina, they are very involved with what has to do with the Leliqs (liquidity bills),” a debt instrument of the Central Bank, which they propose to eliminate.

The libertarian economist who won the presidential elections against the Peronist Sergio Massa, outgoing Minister of Economy, stated that During the meetings in the US capital, they presented the challenges that lie ahead and the economic program that he will face as president..

(Also: Joe Biden declines invitation to Javier Milei’s inauguration in Argentina: this is the reason)

We once again expressed our historical position of being aligned with the United States, Israel and the West.

“We also raised our international alignment and received a favorable proposal,” said Javier Milei in an interview with Continental radio.

“We once again expressed our historical position of being aligned with the United States, Israel and the West,” he said.

In this sense, he emphasized the “clear and forceful position” expressed in what has to do with “the conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas” and his position in the case of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. “Also our position regarding the BRICS (group of emerging countries),” he said in statements to Continental radio.

EFE