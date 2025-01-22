The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, defended this Tuesday the owner of the social network inauguration of the new president of the United States, Republican Donald Trump: «Nazi, the balls»he has reproached.

«Today all international progress is built on Musk’s innocent gesture to brand him a Nazi. Because their fight for freedom threatens the hegemonic control of international wokism. But the world changed. Elon is not alone. Those of us who fight for freedom are no longer alone. We are millions. And now we also recover the ‘land of the free’ that was in their hands, thanks to our beloved Trump,” he said.

Milei has assured that “Musk must be one of the most important men in history, who is pushing human progress at dizzying rates, and has always defended freedom in its purest form, for everyone.” Thus, he has considered that his criticism comes from the decision to have taken control of X.

Milei: “Everyone’s attack is Hitler is exhausted”

«He bought “which was programmed to cancel any speech that was not the hegemonic woke speech,” he stated.









Thus, the Argentine far-right has used his slogan “long live freedom, damn it”, while he has threatened the “left”. «Not only are we not afraid of them, but we are going to look for them to the last corner of the planet in defense of freedom. Left-handed sons of bitches, tremble,” he said.

The day before, Musk stated that his critics “need better dirty tricks” to attack him. “The attack that ‘everyone is Hitler’ is exhausted,” he said, after the flood of criticism on the social network for his gesture, in which he raised his right arm in a very similar way to the Nazi salute.

Musk, who has supported Trump’s campaign and has been one of those invited to speak during the inauguration, has been appointed by the new American president to head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which will be in charge of the efforts of the new Administration to cut public spending.