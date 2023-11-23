Patricia Bullrich and Javier Milei, on November 16 during the closing of the far-right campaign. MATIAS BAGLIETTO (REUTERS)

Patricia Bullrich, the hawk of the traditional Argentine right who fell short of the presidency due to the rise of the extreme right, will be Javier Milei’s Minister of Security. The former presidential candidate, who came third in the first round on October 22, had left Milei’s insults behind to support him in the runoff to unseat Peronism. Milei swept the elections last Sunday with 56% of the votes and was offered the position this Thursday, as sources from the far-right party have confirmed to EL PAÍS. Bullrich will repeat the position that she already held during the Government of the liberal Mauricio Macri between 2015 and 2019, and she seals the influence that the former president has earned in the Government that will take office on December 10.

Bullrich and Milei had a long battle of crossed accusations during the campaign. Milei had come to describe Bullrich as “her second brand” after he won the candidacy of her party, prevailing over the moderate sector of the center-right electoral alliance that supported her, Together for Change. Bullrich, who tried to portray herself as an option for “responsible change” before the histrionic Milei, went so far as to denounce him to court after the ultra accused her of being a “terrorist” and of “throwing bombs in kindergartens” during her youth militancy in Montoneros, the guerrilla group of Peronism of the seventies.

Everything was buried after the first round. Bullrich called a press conference three days after being eliminated from the race on October 22 and announced her support for Milei due to “the obligation not to be neutral” in the face of a Peronism that had come back to fight the final election against Milei. “When the country is in danger, everything is allowed,” Bullrich then announced, and the electoral alliance from the center to the right that had been formed as the great counterweight to Peronism since bringing Macri to power in 2015 imploded.

Bullrich and Milei shared more than anti-Peronism. One of the strongest women in the Macri Government, Bullrich campaigned promising to lower the age of imputability, reform the Penal Code to incorporate a special regime of legitimate defense for uniformed men and maximum security prisons. She prevailed over the moderate Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, outgoing mayor of the city of Buenos Aires and former Macri dolphin, whose speech of dialogue and generating consensus among all political sectors did not inflame passions in the campaign. As minister, Bullrich ignited controversies for defending police officers accused of excesses and for police repression of protests. She used to dress up as a soldier and flood social media with videos in which she seized stashes of drugs, picketed protests, or arrested criminals. Despite her controversy, she survived throughout Macri’s mandate in one of the most turbulent portfolios of an Argentine government.

Now, with Milei and Macri allies to govern from next December 10, Bullrich will repeat the position. The new president has promised an adjustment in public spending “without gradualism or lukewarmness” and a tough line on anyone who opposes it. He will have a bishop willing to do battle.

