Karina Milei takes over as general secretary of the Presidency; Previously, presidents were prohibited from hiring relatives

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, signed on Sunday (Dec 10, 2023) a decree that changes a rule created during the government of former president Mauricio Macri, which prohibited the appointment of relatives to positions in public administration. The measure was taken so that Karina Milei, sister of the new head of the Argentine Executive, could be appointed general secretary of the Presidency.

Milei swore in his 9 ministers and other officials, including Karina, on Sunday afternoon (Dec 10), shortly after taking over the Casa Rosada.

Before appointing her sister, Milei had to revoke a rule signed on January 30, 2018 by Macri, which established that direct or indirect relatives, up to 2nd degree, of the president, vice-president, ministers, heads of cabinet and other members of senior government officials could not be appointed to public sector positions.

The text signed by Macri said that the rule “is based on principles of institutionality, integrity and transparency from which we seek to achieve more effective and efficient management”.

In the decree published in official diary this Monday (Dec 11), the president was left out of the restrictions, considering that he is now empowered, as guaranteed by the National Constitution, to appoint and dismiss officials in accordance with “the principle of suitability for access to public positions”. Here's the full text of the standardin Spanish (PDF – 176 kB).

