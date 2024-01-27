Colombia recalled this Friday (26) its ambassador to Argentina, Camilo Romero, after the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, called President Gustavo Petro a “murderous communist” in an interview with a Colombian journalist. “Colombia is sinking,” added the Argentine president.

“As a result of the circumstances created by the words of the President of Argentina, the government of Colombia immediately calls Ambassador Camilo Romero, Colombia's representative in that country, for consultations,” the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Romero criticized the Argentine president. “Milei is a hypocrite. As she asks our government for approval for her new ambassador to Colombia, she calls the president a murderer,” she posted on social media. “We can think differently, but the region and the historical brotherhood of our people must be above differences”, she added, remembering that Milei “had already attacked Lula in Brazil and even Pope Francis”.

It's not the first exchange of barbs. Last year, Milei told Colombian radio that “socialists are rubbish” and “human excrement”, when asked about Petros. The Colombian president responded by comparing Milei to Hitler. Afterwards he said that the Argentine's victory was a “sad moment for Latin America”.

In the interview with the Colombian journalist, Milei also said that the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, is “someone who has the wrong ideas”. Former US President Donald Trump, he said, is “one of the leaders of freedom against global socialism”. As for the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, for Milei, he is “someone who, despite adversity, managed to fulfill his government program”.