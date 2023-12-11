Milei swears in his Cabinet ministers behind closed doors

President Javier Milei has sworn in the ministers of his Cabinet in the White Room of the Casa Rosada and has done so behind closed doors. The ceremony was not broadcast live nor was it attended by journalists, an unprecedented event in the country. This Sunday, the head of ministers, Nicolás Posse, the holders of the nine portfolios that will be in the new Government and Karina Milei, sister of the far-right, who will be general secretary of the Presidency, have been sworn in.

Several of Milei's ministers come from private companies and lack previous political experience: this is the case of one of his closest men, engineer Nicolás Posse, who takes over as Chief of Staff; the economist Diana Mondino, her chancellor; the media lawyer Mariano Cúneo Libarona, appointed Minister of Justice; or Sandra Pettovello, a journalist and television producer who will be in charge of the mega-ministry of Human Capital, which will include Education, Labor and Social Development.

On Friday, two days before his inauguration, Milei's team backtracked in the Health area and confirmed that it would maintain its status as a ministry headed by cardiologist Mario Russo, who already worked in the public area in the province of Buenos Aires. during the Government of Mauricio Macri.

