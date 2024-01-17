You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Javier Milei, president of Argentina, at the Davos Forum.
He considered these struggles as part of the influence that socialism is having.
The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, attacked the international agendas of feminism and the environment this Wednesday at the Davos Forum, considering them part of the influence that socialism is having on the economic policies of the West.
“The first of these new battles was the ridiculous and unnatural fight between man and woman. Libertarianism already establishes equality between the sexes,” said the ultraliberal economist, who concluded that “the only thing that this radical feminist agenda has resulted in is greater intervention by the State to hinder the economic process.”
Likewise, he questioned the “harmful ideas” of those who “maintain that human beings damage the planet and that it must be protected at all costs, even going so far as to advocate population control or the bloody agenda of abortion.”
The president, who assumed the Argentine Presidency on December 10, He made these statements during his presentation at the World Economic Forum (WEF).
'The West is in danger': Javier Milei
Milei also warned this Wednesday that “The West is in danger” from the tendency of world leaders to embrace “socialism” which leads “to poverty” and warned against “collectivist experiments, which are never the solution to problems.”
The president made these statements during his presentation at the World Economic Forum (WEF), which takes place after his meeting with the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, David Cameron.
E F
