The president of Argentina, Javier Mileiwarned this Friday in Madrid, in Spain, of the “risks”, the “decadence” and “catastrophes” of socialism and urged not to let one’s life be ruined by the policies of this ideologywhile alluding to the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and his relatives with a veiled criticism.

According to the criteria of

After receiving the International Medal of the Community of Madrid, he alluded to the “porous hands of politicians”, his brothers or his partners, in a reference, without expressly citing him, to the socialist Sácnhez, his wife, Begoña Gómez, and his brother David .

Discretion always plays tricks, there are always leaks.

“Discretion always plays tricks, there are always leaks. Bastiat was talking about the porous hands of politicians. Maybe it’s not that of the politician directly, maybe it’s that of the brother, the partner or whatever… and whoever wants to understand that he understands,” said the Argentine ultra-liberal.

Already quoting Sánchez directly, he highlighted that, “If socialists understood economics, they would not be socialists.”

Javier Milei in Madrid. Photo:AFP Share

Why did this second visit generate controversy?

Milei made these statements after being decorated by the president of the Community of Madrid, the conservative Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in an environment of strong diplomatic tension between Argentina and Spain due to her previous visit last May, when she referred to Sánchez as “guy” and his wife as “corrupt”, although without naming them. This triggered a deep bilateral diplomatic crisis, with the withdrawal of the Spanish ambassador from Buenos Aires.

A Spanish judge decided last April to investigate Begoña Gómez after the self-styled ‘union’ Manos Médicas, far-right, filed a complaint, based on press reports, for the alleged commission of crimes of influence peddling and corruption in business. , and that the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office asked to archive.

Besides, Another court opened investigation proceedings against Sánchez’s brother for the alleged commission of crimes of embezzlement, prevarication and influence peddling. also after a complaint from Clean Hands.

Pedro Sánchez. Photo:AFP Share

In the midst of great media expectation, with a hundred accredited journalists and dozens of people, for and against, at the doors of the Madrid regional government headquarters, Milei met with the president of the Community of Madrid.

Milei focused his speech on attacking socialism and bragging about his economic “achievements”, but without leaving aside his criticism of the head of the Spanish Executive, with allusions to the legal cases of his wife and brother.

“It seems that one of the exceptions to the rule is with Mr. Sánchez who evidently, despite having studied economics, either did not understand or, let’s say, really likes the State to take over the Spaniards,” he said.

And he added: “But I have hope that they are waking up like they are waking up in Argentina.”

Pedro Sánchez and Begoña Gómez. Photo:AFP Share

As on other occasions, Milei warned of the “damage and decadence caused by socialism” recalling that “Argentina at the end of the 19th century was the richest country in the world”, in the face of the “impoverishing socialism and violent populism” that it has inherited, a “catastrophe that is the virtue of socialism.”

For this reason, he took the opportunity to “warn about the risks of how this model works” because “it is not necessary to have to reach a situation as extreme as the one Argentina reached.”

Internally, Milei defended the business system and liberalism as the solutions for his country against social justice and debt, “truly aberrant” concepts.

“We are going to definitively put an end to inflation in Argentina,” he emphasized.