A crowd packed the city center of Córdoba, in the heart of Argentina, this Thursday night to cheer for Javier Milei for the last time before Sunday’s presidential election. Milei has filled stadiums in Buenos Aires, summoned thousands in caravans in the north and center of the country, but nothing like what happened this Thursday. Córdoba, paralyzed since the morning waiting for the far-right candidate, has come en masse to let Milei know that they are not afraid of the privatization of health or education, that it does not matter if their candidate for vice president, Victoria Villarruel, attacks the consensus of democracy, which is now 40 years old, that they are not afraid of their candidates who propose privatizing rivers and seas or letting irresponsible parents ignore their children. His detractors have put forward plenty of arguments to say that Milei is a leap into the void. The ultra has responded to them from Córdoba: “What risk are you talking to me about, what leap into the void? We are going to hell!”

Javier Milei, during his campaign closing. Sebastian Lopez Brach

Milei jumped on stage around eight at night, after crossing an avenue full of flags with his name in a truck. She was sweating profusely because she insists on wearing two jackets, despite the 27 degrees of a spring afternoon in Córdoba, she gave hugs to the people while that song played over and over again. Rock And Roll which was appropriated even against the band that sings it: “Please do not flee from me, I am the king of a lost world.” They were waiting for him on stage number two Victoria Villarruel; he influencer who made a career attacking feminism and the gay community, Agustín Laje; some of his newly elected legislators and a surprise guest: Patricia Bullrich. “Javier, it’s your turn,” said the former candidate of former president Mauricio Macri, who imploded the old center-right alliance to ally himself with the ultras. “You were the one who won as an exchange option. With patriotism we accompany you, Javier, so that you can be the next president of the Argentines.”

The province of Córdoba may be essential to tip the balance in favor of Milei against the Peronist candidate and minister, Sergio Massa, this Sunday. Second electoral district in the country, characterized by its already historic rejection of national Peronism led for almost two decades by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, the Córdoba vote can give the presidency to Milei if the election facing Massa is close, as the polls indicate . Argentina is divided into 24 electoral districts, but almost half of the votes (45.7% of the registry) are concentrated only between the province of Buenos Aires (37.04%) and Córdoba (8.66%).

Thousands of followers stationed on Hipólito Yrigoyen Avenue in the center of the city. Sebastian Lopez Brach

Buenos Aires is a bastion of Peronism, which retained its governorship in the October election with 45%, but its vote flow was historically low. In Buenos Aires they are elected directly without a second round, and the Milei and Bullrich candidates, who refused to join hoping that the other would be the one to bow their head, ended up adding 50%. If Milei manages to close the gap with Peronism in Buenos Aires, the eyes of all of Argentina will be on Córdoba.

Córdoba assumes itself to be Peronist, but from an insurgent to a hegemonic Peronism and crossed by two fights with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner: a bill that in 2008 sought to raise taxes on agricultural exports up to 45%, was implemented by decree in March that year and ended up falling four months later due to protests; and the refusal of the same Government, in December 2013, to send the national gendarmerie while Córdoba was experiencing nights of looting and violence in the middle of a police strike that demanded better salaries.

“Between these two events, Córdoba society definitively broke with Kirchnerism,” says political scientist Federico Zapata. Massa, the former president’s first great enemy and last ally, could not be defined as a Kirchnerist, but the alliance that he brought together in 2019 deducts points from him. “Sergio Massa has a complicated election in Córdoba,” says Zapata. If he manages to score 30 points it would be a great choice.” In the first round, on October 22, the Peronist candidate came fourth, with 13.4% of the votes. Milei took 33.5%.

From the left, Javier Milei, presidential candidate; Victoria Villarruel, candidate for vice presidency; Patricia Bullrich, former presidential candidate, and Karina, Milei’s sister, during the closing of the campaign in Córdoba. Nicolas Aguilera (AP/ Lapresse)

The far-right candidate, deputy since 2021 for the city of Buenos Aires, went from receiving ridicule for being perceived as the candidate of an eccentric group of ultra-liberals from the capital to capitalizing on his strength in the extremes of the country, especially in the agricultural center. and the northern Andean. Zapata is not surprised by the push that the ultra has had in this province. Córdoba, which behind closed doors has been voting for its own Peronism for two decades and in the last two national elections had strongly elected Mauricio Macri, is often characterized as conservative and liberal, but the political scientist does not see that these “identity dynamics” have come into play in this election. “Milei capitalized very well on the rejection of the political class in general. This is where resistance to Kirchnerism obviously comes in, but also Macri’s failure,” he says. “The Córdoba is a society that has felt very attacked in its economic agenda by the Kirchnerist governments and to which Macri did not give a solution.”

Thousands of people applaud Milei at the end of the rally. Sebastian Lopez Brach

Macri has described the far-right with a powerful simile: supporting him is like jumping out of a car that is accelerating towards certain death. But he has put his territorial strength at the service of Milei for Sunday’s elections. Many voters were disappointed that Milei launched into a rant against “the political caste” and ended up agreeing with half of it, but for many Cordobans the alliance is another reason to vote for him.

“Macri was a disappointment because he was lukewarm with the changes that had to be made,” Victoria Moreno, a 30-year-old architect, said before the rally, who credits Macri with “having returned Argentina to the world” and who hopes Milei will return at that time. path while “Kirchnerism is a friend of dictatorships like Venezuela.”

Pedro Gatica, a 20-year-old law student at the public National University of Córdoba, said that he cannot vote this Sunday because he is still registered in his native province, San Luis, but that he will go to the polling stations to monitor that the votes Milei be counted. “Privatizing education was a long-term plan,” he justifies when faced with the obvious question. “I see him well with Macri,” Gatica stated, “he brings seriousness and political backing to withstand the Peronist opposition.”

Psychologists, economists, business employees, seamstresses and mothers who attended the rally with their young children had similar opinions. Eugenia Carranza, a 40-year-old housewife who alternates between several jobs, said: “Before we voted for what our parents wanted, Peronism; “Now we vote for our children, for their freedom.” Azucena Martínez, a 28-year-old textile entrepreneur from the northern Andean region of Argentina, said that she previously voted for the Trotskyist left because of “its empathy with workers and indigenous peoples,” but that she opted for Milei in the second round because the devaluation of the peso and inflation have eaten into the savings he had to start his business. “I couldn’t invest the money and I stagnated,” she said along with her eight- and six-year-old daughters. “I want us to fulfill our dreams.”

“I want to ask you that, this Sunday, fear does not win over hope. Let hope be the winner,” Milei told all of them.

