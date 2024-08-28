ANDArgentine President Javier Milei announced on Tuesday that he will premiere a series about his arrival to the country’s presidency and will be broadcast on social network X.

The president announced the premiere of his “docuseries” through a trailer which shows images of some of his campaign events and explosive appearances on television channels in recent years.

The episodes of the series, which does not yet have a release date and which will be directed by the Director of Audiovisual Production of the Presidency, Santiago Oríawill be published in a X account called Milei – The Series, which promotes the production with the slogan “From zero to president. The phenomenon that captivates the world”.

“The series is coming”wrote the president on his X profile, where he also shared the trailer, which in a few minutes had thousands of reposts.

The label #LaSeriedeMilei quickly became a trend in Argentina.

The trailer, which lasts 1:41 minutesshows numerous cuts of television interviews of the libertarian politician and fragments of speeches in which he defines himself as a rock star, attacks his opponents in debates, accuses opponents of “impoverishing thieves” and accuses them of being “left-wing sons of bitches”.

A production focused on his path to the pink house

The trailer is accompanied by tense background music and features multiple shots of an excited Milei surrounded by supporters during the election campaign that led to his victory last November.

The announcement suggests that the series will focus solely on the politician’s arrival at the Casa Rosada (seat of Government). and not in the first months of his mandate, which began on December 10, 2023, after defeating the Peronist candidate and then Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, in the second round.

Since his arrival to the Executive, both Javier Milei like those who accompany him in the Government They have used the social network owned by businessman Elon Musk as their main means of communication.

This month, he celebrated the changes in this social network implemented by Elon Musk since its acquisition, which he said allowed “full freedom” on the platform.