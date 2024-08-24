Newly sworn in, President Javier Milei sent a mega-bill and they squandered it until he withdrew it. He sent another, reduced bill, and they narrowed it down even further. Then he proposed an electoral reform and that failed, too. And during the last 10 days, senators and deputies challenged him multiple times, in what is probably the worst legislative week of the Government, although the outlook will get worse: the legislators will decide whether to reject or accept the nomination of a candidate of Milei for the Supreme Court. If they reject it, Milei loses; if they accept it, “the caste” wins.

The nomination of the highly controversial federal judge Ariel Lijo to sit in one of the five seats of the highest court in the country could end in a major setback for Milei, much bigger than all the previous ones, although the libertarian is confident that he will achieve his goal. It would be a substantial achievement for his administration and for “the caste” that he claims to detest, with consequences that would extend far beyond the four or eight years that the libertarian may remain in the Casa Rosada. Because given his age, Lijo could remain in the Court for almost two decades, until he turns 75.

For Lijo to ascend to the top of the Argentine judiciary, however, Milei needs the same senators he repeatedly insults and offends to grant him a circumstantial majority of two-thirds of the legislators present at the time of voting. To do so, he requires that the legislators ignore the mistreatment he gave them when he assumed the Presidency on December 10 and when he inaugurated the sessions of Congress on March 1. If that happens – and it is still an open question – it will be because the senators will act motivated by their own interests rather than to satisfy the libertarian’s wishes.

The data is there, available to anyone who wants to see it.

First, Milei insulted and continues to insult legislators at every opportunity, accusing them of being part of a “caste” isolated from reality and society.

Second, Milei became the first sitting President to have a decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) rejected by the Chamber of Deputies since the return of democracy in 1983. Which DNU? The one that increased by 100 billion pesos – a little less than 100 million dollars – the reserved expenses of the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE).

Third, the opposition also approved in the House of Representatives a bill that, if also approved in the Senate, would guarantee the budgetary financing of public universities; Milei promises to veto it if that happens.

A vote during a session at the Argentine Senate headquarters, this month in Buenos Aires. SENATE OF ARGENTINA

Fourth, the opposition took control of the strategic Bicameral Commission for the Oversight of Intelligence Agencies and Activities, a key bastion.

Fifth, the Senate approved this Thursday, also with two thirds of the votes, the project that establishes a new formula for updating pensions. Milei has already said that he will veto it, although that could alienate him from those same senators that he now needs.

In such a legislative context, the President wants Lijo to join the Court. He is pushing for him even though official statistics give him the worst efficiency and speed indexes –particularly in corruption investigations– of the federal courts in Buenos Aires, polls show that only between 12 and 19 percent of those surveyed believe he is a good candidate, he has accumulated 32 complaints before the Council of the Judiciary and 328 challenges –for his performance, his moral character, his increase in assets or his academic training–, and even the Vice President of the Nation, Victoria Villarruel, opposed him, as did former President Mauricio Macri.

Despite all this, the questioned candidate could end up in the Court. On the one hand, because Congress itself has already shown that in certain circumstances it can give the go-ahead to Milei’s wishes – such as when it approved the more limited “Bases” bill or when the House of Representatives declared education an “essential strategic service” last week. On the other hand, because Lijo himself developed a silent campaign to seduce senators and seek support among governors, judges, prosecutors and businessmen, until he accumulated 3,500 supporters, and the silence – validating? calculating? cynical? – of former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and the head of the Unión Cívica Radical (UCR), Martín Lousteau.

The vote is so tight that the Radicals changed a member of the Agreements Commission to favor Lijo. Without warning, they replaced a senator who had announced that he would vote against the commission with another willing to support the Government because the province he represents – Corrientes – also needs the benevolence of the Casa Rosada. In other words, a typical give and take in politics. Or, in Mileísta terms, very typical of “the caste”, accommodating and very far from the institutional refoundation that Milei promised.

Thus, the same President who insults and denigrates “the caste” at every opportunity, now applies “the caste” methods so that “the caste” elevates to the Supreme Court someone who, as a judge, protects “the caste.” You can’t get more “caste.”

