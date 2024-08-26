The oscillating and ambivalent relationship between Javier Milei and former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) is setting the tone for institutional politics in Argentina. Despite their ideological affinity and personal harmony, the question of leadership and the future of their parties has made an alliance impossible. Both have tried to influence each other and, so far, neither has yielded. In the last week, the Executive suffered three consecutive defeats in Congress and the key votes for the opposition were those of the PRO, Macri’s party that had been acting as an ally of the far right. Once the show of force was over, Macri made public his support for the president, while Milei, without breaking bridges, openly declared his discontent and questioned whether Macri will lead his party. At least until the legislative elections in 2025, the Government will be in a minority in both legislative chambers and will need the support of the PRO. The former president knows this, as well as the fact that, if the situation does not change and Milei retains popular support, his own power will decrease as the elections approach.

The black week that Congress had in store for the Government had three chapters. First, a circumstantial alliance between Peronists and radicals prevented Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza, from presiding over a strategic bicameral commission, which is in charge of controlling the Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE) and its resources. The second chapter took place in the Chamber of Deputies, where 156 votes in favor — 52 against — overturned a decree by Milei that granted him Millionaire funds reserved for SIDEThe third defeat was inflicted by the Senate on Thursday, when it passed into law, by a large majority of 61 votes to 8, a new formula to increase pensions and reverse the pension adjustment decreed by the president.

“They want to break up this government because, if we do well, these rats will never come back,” Milei said on Friday, after confirming that he will veto the pension law. The far-right politician repeated that fiscal balance is the heart of his project and that increasing funds for the pension system ““It is paid for with poverty and less growth.” Macri had been publicizing in recent days his differences with the president’s entourage, but quickly sought to distance himself from what, hours before, the legislators of his party had voted: “For the well-being of our retirees and the grandchildren of the retirees, I support President Milei’s veto,” was his unexpected message.

The president responded that this definition of Macri “means that he does not lead the troops or the troops do not understand what he does.” […] What it says [Macri] “He is in open disagreement with what his senators did, who endorsed this madness.” Milei also said that she met with the former president on Wednesday night and that Macri defended the rejection of the decree that allocated secret funds to the SIDE: “He gave me the explanations, but the truth is that they were not satisfactory to me,” she said.

“Hostile incorporation”

Since Macri announced his support for Milei last year before the second round of elections, the possibility of a government agreement between the PRO and La Libertad Avanza was always latent. But it never materialized.

“With Milei’s appearance in the Argentine political firmament, there was a kind of will on the part of Macri to instrumentalize or manipulate him. For Macri, Milei’s figure served to ‘push’ his allies to the right and, at the same time, to give the ideological discussion that he was unable to give in his government,” says political scientist Pablo Touzón. “When Milei won the elections, one of the hypotheses was that the PRO would contribute its technical staff to the new government. But the first thing Milei did was to show that he was the boss. He strengthened his decision-making and incorporated some figures from the PRO, but it was a hostile incorporation, without agreeing anything with Macri. That was the first big dispute between them,” he explains.

Mauricio Macri greets his supporters during a rally in Plaza de Mayo, Buenos Aires, in 2019. ALEXANDER PAGNI (AFP)

Despite what one might expect, the minority of the ruling party in the Chambers of Deputies and the Senate did not change the equation. “Milei assumed the position that the PRO was obliged to support him in Congress for ideological reasons and that there was no need to negotiate anything. So the paradox arose that the Government was friendlier with some sectors of Peronism than with Macri himself,” observes Touzón, director of the consultancy Escenarios.

The ambiguity in the relationship has continued during the nine and a half months that Milei has been in the Executive. “Every time Macri proposes a coalition, Milei proposes a merger: if you want to come, come, but I am the boss. Macri resists that and bets on a negotiation. When a crisis arises, he reappears as if to say to Milei: well, you need me. There is something that is not resolved and they seem condemned to a dispute for leadership,” adds Touzón. Neither submits, neither breaks.

“Impossible situation”

“Macri is in an impossible situation. He needs Milei to do well, because ideologically he is very close. But if he does well, neither Macri nor the PRO will have a reason to exist,” warns Sergio Morresi, professor and researcher at the National University of Litoral. The scenario was thus set out since the elections, when the majority of PRO voters —and of what was its alliance with radicalism, Juntos por el Cambio— felt represented by Milei. That is the dilemma from which Macri positions himself.

“The time to negotiate is now, because after 2025 there will be no room, if something doesn’t change. That’s why Macri is now seen to be using a strategy of ‘striking to negotiate,’” says Morresi. What kind of agreement could the former president seek? “To be part of the government in an organic way, occupy ministries, and guarantee places on the electoral lists for next year. But, at the same time, it is understandable that La Libertad Avanza understands that the voters are already with them and that they don’t need the PRO.”

Since the 2025 elections will see deputies and senators elected across the country, the party structure and local candidates will be crucial. “Milei will not be on the ballot and La Libertad Avanza does not yet have a territorial deployment at a national level, nor candidates in all districts with the ideological orientation and subordination that they want,” says political scientist Morresi. “On that point, Macri could contribute something to the Government.” Perhaps that is why Milei doubted that he would control “the troops.”

Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, in 2024. Matias Baglietto (REUTERS)

An additional problem for the ruling party is the internal differences, expressed both in the tense dispute between the president and his vice president, Victoria Villarruel, and in the fracture of their block of deputies. While some sectors of La Libertad Avanza are promoting agreements with the center-right, others see their potential enemies there and advocate getting closer to the more conservative spaces of Peronism and radicalism. In this sense, Milei maintains a certain ambiguity, without structural political agreements. “He has in his favor that he continues to do well in the polls and that inflation has dropped,” concludes Touzón. “But that is very volatile in Argentina.”

