Javier Masias He quickly increased his popularity after joining the program ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ as a member of the jury, a format that continues to be one of the public’s favorites at night. His acid and direct comments caused great surprise on social networks and he was questioned on more than one occasion for not being understanding with the inexperienced participants of the reality show broadcast by Latina; however, over time, he earned the affection of viewers. Despite the fact that his job today is to criticize the dishes of this culinary format, he also has other tasks outside of the cameras.

What company does Javier Masías have?

Javier Masías began to earn a name in the middle of the show after being summoned as a jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘. However, the gastronomic journalist maintains a long and consolidated career away from the media spotlight. According to the information he himself provides, he has had a bookstore for some years.

This is Babel, located in the Miraflores district. Within its facilities it has received important figures such as Susana Baca and important Latin American writers. Through social networks, it promotes the books it has available for purchase by the reading public on a daily basis.

Javier Masías is the owner of the Babel bookstore. Photo: Instagram/Babel

Did Javier Masías not want to renew with ‘The great chef: famous’?

True to his style Javier Masias He spoke about the impressions that the participants in the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ have left him. Although he expected a better level compared to the first editions, the culinary critic was disappointed by the results of the public figures.

Likewise, he said that he would have preferred not to continue evaluating more poorly executed dishes. “How horrible we have eaten. I hate having renewed for a new season. #ElGranChefFamosos changing lives”he wrote in a social media post.

The jury published this humorous photograph showing their anger. Photo: Twitter / Javier Masías

What other job does Javier Masías have?

In addition to owning a prestigious bookstore and being one of the most serious judges on ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, Javier Masías also has another job in which he is linked to gastronomy.

“I import extraordinary wines that are sold in the best restaurants in Peru and directly to clients with the highest expectations in Lima”, revealed.

What profession does Javier Masías have?

the dreaded judge Javier Masias He is a journalist by profession and has dedicated himself to food criticism, which has led him to write columns in well-known magazines in Latin American countries, such as Uruguay and Mexico.

In 2016, together with Gastón Acurio, he presented the book ‘Bitute’, a compilation of recipes dating back to 1867. He was also editor of Cosas magazine and director of “7 cannibals”, a digital gastronomy publication that was awarded a few years ago.

