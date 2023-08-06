Journalist Javier Masias increased his popularity after forming part of the jury of ‘The great chef: famous’, the culinary reality that has become the favorite of thousands of Peruvian families. The gastronomic critic, who wears black at every gala, quickly made a name for himself in the social networks due to his comments and confrontations with the participants, who, despite the fact that they were famous, he claimed not to know. However, users sympathized with him and everything he does is in the public interest, but few know about his other jobs. Which are?

What other jobs does Javier Masías have?

Through a video of ‘5 things you didn’t know about me’, Javier Masías revealed important details about his life, including what he does, as well as being the ‘bad jury’ of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The journalist said that, beyond being a gastronomic critic, He is an importer and owner of a bookstore called Babel.

“What I am most passionate about is my Babel Lima bookstore and it is what I like the most to do after eating, at least until now,” he said. “I import extraordinary wines that are sold in the best restaurants in Peru and directly to clients with the highest expectations in Lima“, he revealed.

What did Javier Masías, jury of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, study?

Contrary to what many believe, Javier Masías, the jury of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ did not study cooking despite the fact that he is a gastronomic critic. The current figure of latin He is a journalist by profession and has written opinion columns in different countries such as Uruguay and Mexico. Also, she presented a book with Gaston Acurio in 2016 titled ‘Bitute’.

Javier Masías has a bookstore. Photo: Instagram capture

