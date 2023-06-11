In a night full of emotions and surprises, the model and actress Milett Figueroa was eliminated from the popular cooking show “The Great Chef: Celebrities.” Faced with it, Javier Masiasjury of the program, I take the opportunity to give you a moving message.

From the beginning of the show, the reality girl demonstrated her culinary talents and cooking skills, thus winning the hearts of the judges and the audience with each dish she presented. Despite her efforts and dedication, she failed to advance to the next stage and had to drop out of the competition.

In the midst of an emotional and suspenseful moment, one of the jurors, Javier Masías, took the opportunity to take the floor to dedicate a brief message to him. “I think that Milett’s great lesson, and the reason that we all carry a little Milett in our hearts is that in the end, when facing a day full of challenges and difficulties, sometimes just a smile and having the best attitude are enough to get ahead,” he said.