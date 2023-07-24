the peruvian actor Junior Silva returned to ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ for the round of repechage and, in the July 21 edition, he received the surprise of Connie Chaparro, who arrived to support him in the second course, which was anticuchos. However, during the preparation of this popular wheelbarrow dish, they suffered an incident that cost the artist his final score. While making the sauce, they accidentally added condensed milk as if it were a dessert.

When the jury arrived at their station, Giacomo Bocchio he laughed when he felt that sweet taste, since he had never tasted anticuchos like this. “They have made a mistake here, they have added sugar instead of salt. It looks like BBQ”, he said while Junior Silva looked worried. But Javier Masías was the one who finished qualifying the dish with harsh comments towards the ‘Fat Chicken’. “I’m not going to keep trying… A crap, honestly”he stated.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Yaipén made everyone dance in ‘El gran chef’ as a reinforcement of Mauricio Mesones

Who cooked four times in ‘EGCF’ and it went wrong?

It just can’t be! One of the eliminated contestants from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ tried to boil rice four times, but never got it right. This is Jesús Neyra, who returned to reality in search of a second chance. The chosen dish was patita con maní and thanks to the sauce he managed to get his stew ahead, obtaining the highest score.

Jesús Neyra obtained the best score of the night in the latest edition of “The Great Chef: Famous”. Photo: Composition LR/Latin Capture

Who was the reinforcement that made you dance during the second day of repechage in ‘The great chef’?

The repechage finally came to‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’and in the edition of Friday, July 21, the production of the reality show surprised the participants after bringing support to each one in order to help them accumulate the greatest number of points. Mauricio Mesones was accompanied by Christian Yaipén who made everyone dance on the second day of this stage.

“Mauricio is a great friend of ours. Actually, in the family we love him very much and I did not hesitate to tell him that he did as soon as he called me. In fact, I said ‘are you sure? I don’t know how to cook,’ and he told me: ‘Come on, because we do it!’” Said the leader of Group 5 after his arrival on the Latina reality show.

Christian Yaipén caused emotion when he entered the set of ‘The great chef: celebrities’. Photo: Composition LR / Captura Latina

Would Peláez leave ‘The Great Chef’ if it continues with a third season?

the driver of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, José Peláez, gave an interview to Jesús Alzamora for his social media program. In the conversation, the presenter of Latina referred to the possibility of the cooking reality being extended with a third season and if this would mean that he would continue as the main figure.

“The first thing is that I feel extremely grateful, I am living a dream, that is a reality. But we also need to rest. (…) I feel that the rhythm is being frenetic and I do not want this thing that I care for, value and enjoy so much to become a complaint about oh, I have to go record on TV”, he expressed.

How was the accident suffered by Jimmy Santi in ‘EGC’?

On July 20, during the repechage gala for ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Antonio Pavón suffered a mishap that affected Jimmy Santi. It turns out that in the second challenge of the night, the bullfighter, reading the recipe and sautéing the gnocchi in the pan, did not realize that he was pushing the pot with boiling water. This caused him to throw the pot of boiling water at his partner’s station, who almost got burned.