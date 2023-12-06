Javier Masias He is one of the most critical juries of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, which makes him an original character within this program that has positioned itself as one of the favorites of all Peruvian families. In a recent interview with Giancarlo, the ‘Flaco’, Granda for his YouTube channel, Masías was asked about the failure of ‘Masterchef’ in Peru. He gave his strong opinion on the matter.

What did Javier Masías say about ‘Masterchef’ and Gastón Acurio?

“Why didn’t ‘Masterchef’ catch on in Peru?” journalist Granda asked Javier Masias. He answered: “I think everyone was careful not to be so harsh, because Gastón Acurio is the godfather of Peruvian cuisine, because he loves us all.”

What was ‘Masterchef’ about?

In 2011, America Television launched a program that tested the talent and knowledge of Peruvian gastronomy of its participants. It was about ‘Masterchef Peru’, an adaptation of the successful British format that sought the best amateur chef in the country. The renowned chef Gastón Acurio was the host of the program, and had the support of a luxury jury made up of Mitsuharu Tsumura, Astrid Gustsche and Renato Peralta. For 15 weeks, the contestants had to overcome various culinary challenges, from elimination tests, group challenges, until reaching the grand finale that was held at the end of the same year. Without much success, the show had no more seasons.