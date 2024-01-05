Milett Figueroa She was one of the participants that the public was most looking forward to in 'Bailando 2023', a reality show hosted by Marcelo Tinelli; However, it was surprisingly reported that she was eliminated from the famous Argentine dance competition. This news perplexed many, but due to a change in the show's rules, she can no longer be replaced and she left the show. In that sense, the jury Javier Masiasfrom 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' came out to show his support, as he once claimed to be a fan of the Peruvian model.

Why was Milett Figueroa eliminated from 'Bailando'?

Just days before 2024 begins, unexpected news surprised the viewers of 'Bailando', because at first, the journalist Angel De Brito revealed that the model Milett Figueroa had been eliminated from the reality show driven by his current partner, businessman Marcelo Tinelli. After the news, the model herself confirmed the information and little by little details of what happened were given.

Milett Figueroa broke her silence after her elimination. Photo: Instagram/Milett Figueroa

“Milett is not still in the program because she is injured”Tinelli said in his television space. In addition, the Peruvian influencer published some x-rays, with which she showed that she has an injury to one of the vertebrae in her spine, which is why the doctors asked her to rest completely.

What did Javier Masías say about Milett Figueroa?

On more than one occasion, the food critic Javier Masias has shown his appreciation and affection for Milett Figueroa, whom he had the opportunity to meet when the model was part of the first season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. Furthermore, many remember that the first emotional farewell speech that the reality jury dedicated to her was precisely to her.

Javier Masías and his message of support for Milett Figueroa. Photo: X/Javier Masías

Now, after learning of the elimination of the former reality girl from 'Bailando', Masías dedicated a tender message of support to his former program partner. “Just to tell you that Milett Figueroa is the best in the universe. I do not accept questions of any kind“he wrote on his social networks.

