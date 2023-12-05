‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ He has earned the affection of the television audience, who support him in tune every night, from Monday to Saturday. This success on the small screen has caused programs from other channels, such as ‘This is war’, to imitate its peculiar format. Given this, the judge of the Latina culinary reality show Javier Masias He decided to send a strong message to his competition for the first time. In this note, he knows what the journalist also said.

YOU CAN SEE: Javier Masías thinks about the failure of ‘Masterchef’ and Gastón Acurio’s role as a jury: “They were not tough”

What did Javier Masías say about programs like ‘EEG’ that imitated ‘The Great Chef’?

Javier Masias was invited to the latest episode of ‘Flaco’ Granda’s YouTube channel, in which he revealed the reason why other programs, which tried to copy ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, such as ‘Esto es guerra’, did not have the same success.

In that sense, he pointed out why the public prefers the program in which he serves as a judge, compared to the reality show hosted by Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller.

“The one who decides which channel is watched at home is the child, who tells his father: ‘Instead of watching that program in which women are denigrated, minorities are treated badly and racism is reflected.’ (in reference to ‘EEG’)I want to see the program where we all die of laughter together,’” he said. Farmhouses In the beginning. “I hope that other channels are investing in equally familiar content. They have tried to put out things, but they weren’t going that way, they were going for the joke, they superficially understood the success of the program,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Javier Masías from ‘The Great Chef’ faces those who question his work and that of Ricardo Morán: what did he say?

What did users say about the cooking segment of ‘This is war’?

A few months ago, ‘This is war’surprised by announcing that they would have a cooking segment and that this will compete directly with the gastronomic program ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. This news caused a stir among users, who criticized the lack of creativity in the production of the América TV reality show.

“’This is war’ has already lost its essence”, “We are all Peláez”, “They have been losing audiences for a long time, that program is already gone”, “No point of comparison”, “Total lack of creativity”,were some of the comments left by Internet users.

#Javier #Masías #sends #strong #message #EEG #programs #copy #Great #Chef