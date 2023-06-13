“The great chef: celebrities” has as a member of the jury Javier Masias. The journalist and gastronomic critic evaluates the dishes of the participants together with Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio. He is one of the most difficult judges to convince of the cooking reality and is characterized by his peculiar criticisms of the dishes.

farmhouses He usually draws the attention of the followers of the Latina program for having to be rude as a jury. It is difficult for any participant to delight him with his dish and he does not usually give in to any decision he makes. In addition, he has been emphatic in respecting the national cuisine.

What request did the production of “The Great Chef: Famous” make to Javier Masías?

In a recent interview with La República, the jury of “The Great Chef: Famous” pointed out that the production asked him to play the role of a harsh and severe judge. Javier Masías reported that he is not always a bad judge and that most of the time he is a jovial person.

“I have been asked to play the role of the bad guy (…) This sinister critical side that the show is bringing out in me was something I missed a lot (…) I play a character that exists in me, but I’m not an evil critic all the time. In fact, I spend most of my time laughing,” she stated.

Javier Masías pointed out that he has the personality of a shrewd critic at the request of the production of “The famous famous chef”. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Javier Masías

What project away from television does Javier Masías have?

Although Javier Masías stands out as a member of the jury of “The Big Chef: Celebrities”, he also has other personal projects that are not related to television. He, well, he has an independent bookstore called Babel. This is located in the Miraflores district, exactly at 421 Arístides Aljovín street.

Through this space farmhouses spreads reading, since in its facilities you can buy texts of Peruvian, Latin American, European literature, as well as other texts.

Javier Masías leads the independent bookstore Babel. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Facebook/Babel

Javier Masías and his facet as a gastronomic critic

Javier Masias stands out as a culinary critic. His texts have been published in different media specialized in gastronomy in Uruguay, Mexico and other Latin American countries.

Javier Masías on Milett Figueroa’s performance in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”: “He has done the unspeakable to win this competition”

Speaking to Infobae, Javier Masías highlighted the performance of Milett Figueroa in the program “The Great Chef: Famous”. As is known, she was eliminated from the competition after failing to convince all the jurors.

“I think she is a girl who has done the unspeakable to win this competition. That’s why I always said that Milett had to keep an eye on her even if she did it badly,” she said.

