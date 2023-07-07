Never seen before! Javier Masias surprised Mr. Peet with a compliment to his dish on ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, this July 6. In the first challenge, the participants made a covered rice with tuna. The sports commentator had some complications with his preparation, however, he was able to complete it on time. At the time of the judges’ tasting, the food critic did not hesitate to pay him a compliment. “It’s like a mom made it“It was his return that made the contestant laugh. Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio they also had positive comments to their creation.

As it is remembered, Peter Arévalo surpassed the third night of elimination. In that edition, the one who left the competition was Junior Silva. Through tears, he thanked him for participating in the Latina program. The driver of “Pressure” also broke down in one of the sequences after remembering his son.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The great chef: celebrities’ LIVE TODAY: participants cook the second course of the night

Masías qualifies Mr. Peet’s dish. Photo: Capture/Latina

https://www.youtube.com/live/E9y__VBuy7M?feature=share

#Javier #Masías #recognizes #talent #Peet #Great #Chef #Celebrities #quotLike #mom #itquot