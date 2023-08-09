Javier Masías has become one of the most beloved characters in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. However, due to his acid comments about the competitors’ dishes, he has also earned the rejection of many viewers. Even so, he does not go unnoticed in the culinary program that has already confirmed its third season.

One of the most striking aspects of the cooking reality show is that it carries out the so-called “white television”which consists of content aimed at the whole family, without resorting to scandals or generating morbidity so that the program obtains fame.

What did Javier Masías say about white television in our country?

Javier Masias opened his heart and referred to the great success he enjoys ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ currently. The gastronomic critic thanks “the public that loves it or hates it and that makes that dream of contributing to friendly television work”.

In addition, during the interview with Peru 21, the judge of the Latina reality show explained the reasons for the success of a white television program on the small screen.

“I am surprised that it took so long for it to arrive (a white television program). Those who have had the opportunity to invent this before have not wanted to”Masías maintained.

Javier also stated that the program has changed his life and that it has had great effects on his daily life: “Television has a high impact, but the way it comes it goes. I have become famous. I don’t like people, but I I am having a lot of fun. My life has been transformed, because I wake up laughing every day and I go to work very happy. The rest of the time he distributed it in my Babel bookstore”.

What other jobs does Javier Masías have?

Javier Masías told important details about his life, including what he does, in addition to being the “bad jury” of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. The food critic revealed thatHe is an importer and owner of a bookstore called Babel.

“What I am most passionate about is my Babel Lima bookstore and it is what I like the most to do after eating, at least until now,” he said. “I import extraordinary wines that are sold in the best restaurants in Peru and directly to clients with the highest expectations in Lima,” she revealed.

