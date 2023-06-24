Last Thursday, June 22, the second season of the program premiered “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. This new edition brought with it new characters, who gave their best on their first night to please the palate of the demanding jury. One of these figures is Ale Fuller, who had an impasse with the judge Javier Masias. This uncomfortable fact occurred when the gastronomic critic approached the station where the young actress was to taste the dish that she prepared.

Along these lines, once Masías finished trying the brains covered in Creole sauce that Ale Fuller cooked, the actress responded. “Thank you, Javi,” said the Peruvian artist. Apparently, the judge of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” did not like that the actress calls him a name, for which she had an acid response: Javier, my name is Javier. I am the Masías jury, we do not know each other, yet “He said journalist who shocked the contestant.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Great Chef: Celebrities”: Where do you send the supplies that are left over in the kitchen? This is the unusual place

Which character turned down the offer to join “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

“The Great Chef: Celebrities”has captured the attention of viewers who demanded a second season. Although it has already been announced who will make up this new edition of the culinary reality show, the tiktoker Ric La Torre shared unpublished news about the contestants.

In this regard, the communicator specified that thecontent creator better known as iOAHe was going to be part of the second season of the Latina reality show, but he ruled out the proposal. As he exposes in his video, a follower of the youtuber wrote to him mentioning that she would like to see him in an edition of the culinary program and the influencer did not take long to respond.

“They wanted to have me in the first season with a super low floor, then for the second they had me in negotiations for a month and a half and when I said ‘Ok’, they told me no more. Hahahahahaha, if they only knew. That’s why I don’t like television and they will never see me there,” he said. iOA.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Great Chef: Famous” second season: Jesús Neyra, Belén Estévez and Mr. Peet go to sentence

Does Ale Fuller have a passion for cooking?

The influencer Ale Fuller is one of the new tails of the culinary reality show. Now, the actress must also leave her comfort zone and try to surprise the jury with her dishes. When asked about her talent for cooking, she replied: “My relationship with cooking would be like that of friends with benefits…there’s a good vibe…if they see each other, things can happen, but at the hour of the hour, there is not something forceful”, said the also influencers.

Ale Fuller in Latin. Photo: Latina

Mr. Peet blames “The Great Chef” judge Javier Masías for going to sentencing?

In the latest edition of “The Great Chef: Famous”, the demanding jury made the decision to send Peter Arévalo, better known as Mr Peet who did not get positive comments about the dish he prepared in his second challenge of the night, in this case, green noodles. After being in the chapel, the sports journalist blamed the gastronomic critic Javier Masiasfor the lack of salt in their pasta.

It should be noted that the judge of the culinary reality did not remain silent and responded through his social networks. “I tell him that you (Mr. Peet) have just started to make mistakes and that he is going to make mistakes many more times,” he said. farmhouses.

What ratings did “The Greatest Chef: Celebrities” achieve in the season finale?

The last edition of the first season of “The Great Chef: Famous” caused a sensation in the Peruvian public, since the award was debated between Karina Calmet and Ricardo Rondón, the latter being the one who won. In the end, the culinary reality closed with 11.8 rating points, positioning itself below “In the background there is room” and “This is war.”

Ricardo Rondón won the hearts of viewers. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

#Javier #Masías #judge #quotThe #great #chef #famousquotconfronts #Ale #Fuller #wanting #quotWe #eachotherquot