This 2023, Latina TV broadcast a new reality cooking format called “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, in which several show business characters are challenged to show their culinary skills in various challenges. These challenges are rated by the three judges: Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías. The latter spoke with The Republic and commented on his experience in this first season, which has been giving people something to talk about after the recent elimination of Patricia Portocarrero.

Who is Javier Masías?

The jury baptized as the ‘bad’ of the reality show is a Peruvian journalist specializing in gastronomy. He has a wide trajectory that supports him in the world of cooking. He is co-author of the book “Bitute” together with Gastón Acurio. Likewise, he has a series of columns for national and international media.

She has experience in the spotlight, as she has hosted the digital program “Saber a sabor” for Cosas magazine.

It has even appeared in the Netflix series “Street food”. For these reasons, the producer Rayo en la botella contacted him to join the team of “The Great Chef: Famous”.

“I had been told to do something on television once, but what really moved me to accept this proposal was the wonderful human team behind it. It was Anita Roca Rey who brought me. I love Rayo en la Botella, because they have maintained a lot of quality on Peruvian television in terms of reality shows in prime time for more than 10 years, ”she told La República.

He believes that reality gives a new perception to celebrities

Javier Masías revealed that “The Great Chef: Famous” helped him discover a little-known side of the popular show business figures called up, such as Milet Figueroa, Korina Rivadeneira or Patricio Suárez-Vértiz.

“I thought, when I arrived, that we were going to be real food critics, but I didn’t imagine that the celebrities who were competing were going to be so dire; and to be honest with you, when I realized that, it amused me even more. Said: ‘How entertaining to humanize these celebrities! Many times we look at them from a distance on a pedestal and, now, we see them fail deliciously and we are reminded that we are human all the time ”, revealed.

Regarding his personality in the program, he assured that he is a character requested by the production. “I have been asked to play the role of the bad guy. This sinister critical side that the show is bringing out in me was something I missed so much. I play a character that exists in me, but I’m not all the time an evil critic. In fact, I spend most of my time laughing.” added.

Patricia Portocarrero outraged prior to her elimination in “The Great Famous Chef”

The actress and clown Patricia Portocarrero expressed her annoyance during one of the episodes of “The Great Famous Chef” prior to her elimination for not having presented a correct cake. The protagonist of “Single, married, widowed, divorced” reproached the jury for leaving her on sentence for a long time.

“First of all, I am going to say that I am tired, bored and upset. As a clown I’m used to working with failure, but I’m not out of sentence. They tell me all week that I cook crap. My sister comes, they humiliate her at the national level and frankly this has already reached my pi… ”, she said.

“The great famous chef”: what is the restaurant of the jury Giacomo Bocchio?

Giacomo Bocchio is one of the judges of the Latina TV culinary reality show “El gran chef famosos”. Out of the spotlight, the gastronomy professional focuses on his own restaurant called Porcus, focused on serving pork. “(It’s) so generous that it not only gives us the ability to have so many variants,” he said.

Giacomo Bocchio shows off the benefits of pork in his restaurant. Photo: Composition La República/Peru Trail

The store is located at Calle Comandante Juan Moore 176, in the center of Miraflores. Its opening hours are from Tuesday to Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Sundays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

#Javier #Masías #judge #quotThe #Great #Chef #Celebritiesquot #quotI #imagine #celebrities #competed #calamitousquot