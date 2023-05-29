A few days ago, he launched the famous Instagram question box and most of the questions were why he wasn’t smiling. They also call him a ‘bad chef’. Javier Masias take everything with humor. Believe it or not, he laughs and smiles a lot, he tells us.

The most feared jury of ‘El gran chef famosos’ (Monday to Saturday on Latina) is an experienced journalist and food critic, owner of a bookstore, author of ‘Bitute’ together with Gastón Acurio. In addition, he appears on Street Food Lima (Netflix) and has his mother as his number one admirer.

“I am a guy who laughs all day. And if I have learned anything from restaurants, it is that a smile in the service is worth more than a good meal. And that’s what I do in my bookstore, where before entering The Great Chef ‘I spent most of my time,’ he tells us through the telephone line.

“I have been a very demanding critic and I became famous for it, although in reality I think that any diner who is going to spend 400 soles on a special dinner would be more demanding than I am. What happens is that I began to tell the truth to restaurants and gastronomy characters and suddenly that was not taken with such a good eye. This is how Anita Roca Rey (producer of ‘El gran chef’) remembered my little pranks and decided to cast me, ”she recalls.

After several weeks living with actors, actresses, singers and conductors, she feels that “along the way I have discovered that the people on television are wonderful, they are very resilient. Living so long on the screen is admirable because the screen has enormous power over you and shapes you to its liking. So, that you can have the intelligence to handle that enormous force and to be able to surf it and shape it in the right way, is something I find amazing. That is why I always say that I learn more from them than they learn from us”.

—Before the premiere, you said it would be fun to ‘humanize those celebrities’.

—I understand that a character who poses an image, even if it is real, is a bit of a fiction and well, there are people who are extremely benign on the screen and suddenly in this competition they bring out a little darker side that is more fun and it enriches them or suddenly a person who has suffered public ridicule builds a human side that makes everyone identify with him or her and that is quite nice to watch.

I appreciate being part of this program where the beauty is that people are coming together again in front of a TV screen, when it is usually the screens that separate us. All those absurd lawsuits on social networks, this ridiculous polarization, this inability to agree and get ahead together and give each other a little push in favor is bad for us.

And of course, in the program there is jostling and tripping between the participants, but always in the form of a game in an environment that is safe and whose objective is to procure values, which is something that is not frequent also on open-signal TV. On the contrary, there was a very big period in our television history in which the dirtier you were, the better you did.

I think we are now at a point demonstrating that there is room for a friendlier, healthier and more positive TV who believes in Peruvian talent and that it is possible to do great things in Peru as they are done abroad.

