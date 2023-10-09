The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ came to an end on Saturday, October 7. In this last episode, Mariella Zanetti and Armando Machuca faced each other and gave their best in the preparation of their dishes. However, only one of them took home the coveted trophy. In that sense, the comic actress was the one who managed to obtain the long-awaited pot of gold and her partner came in second place. Apparently, the former star’s triumph was not liked by hundreds of viewers, since they did not hesitate to express their annoyance on social networks.

“Well, I don’t agree that Mariella Zanetti won, she did know how to cook. They should reward the participant who doesn’t know how to prepare and their efforts to learn, but anyway,” was the comment from a Twitter user that caused the judge’s annoyance. from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Javier Masías. In this regard, the gastronomic journalist also decided to respond to this Internet user in a forceful manner. “My job is to evaluate the dishes, not the participants. Let’s cry to the river,” were the words of the judge of the Latina culinary reality show.

Javier Masías confronted an Internet user. Photo: Twitter/Javier Masías

#Javier #Masías #Great #Chef #confronts #user #wanted #Mariella #Zanetti #lose

The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ came to an end on Saturday, October 7. In this last episode, Mariella Zanetti and Armando Machuca faced each other and gave their best in the preparation of their dishes. However, only one of them took home the coveted trophy. In that sense, the comic actress was the one who managed to obtain the long-awaited pot of gold and her partner came in second place. Apparently, the former star’s triumph was not liked by hundreds of viewers, since they did not hesitate to express their annoyance on social networks.

“Well, I don’t agree that Mariella Zanetti won, she did know how to cook. They should reward the participant who doesn’t know how to prepare and their efforts to learn, but anyway,” was the comment from a Twitter user that caused the judge’s annoyance. from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Javier Masías. In this regard, the gastronomic journalist also decided to respond to this Internet user in a forceful manner. “My job is to evaluate the dishes, not the participants. Let’s cry to the river,” were the words of the judge of the Latina culinary reality show.

Javier Masías confronted an Internet user. Photo: Twitter/Javier Masías

#Javier #Masías #Great #Chef #confronts #user #wanted #Mariella #Zanetti #lose

The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ came to an end on Saturday, October 7. In this last episode, Mariella Zanetti and Armando Machuca faced each other and gave their best in the preparation of their dishes. However, only one of them took home the coveted trophy. In that sense, the comic actress was the one who managed to obtain the long-awaited pot of gold and her partner came in second place. Apparently, the former star’s triumph was not liked by hundreds of viewers, since they did not hesitate to express their annoyance on social networks.

“Well, I don’t agree that Mariella Zanetti won, she did know how to cook. They should reward the participant who doesn’t know how to prepare and their efforts to learn, but anyway,” was the comment from a Twitter user that caused the judge’s annoyance. from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Javier Masías. In this regard, the gastronomic journalist also decided to respond to this Internet user in a forceful manner. “My job is to evaluate the dishes, not the participants. Let’s cry to the river,” were the words of the judge of the Latina culinary reality show.

Javier Masías confronted an Internet user. Photo: Twitter/Javier Masías

#Javier #Masías #Great #Chef #confronts #user #wanted #Mariella #Zanetti #lose

The third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ came to an end on Saturday, October 7. In this last episode, Mariella Zanetti and Armando Machuca faced each other and gave their best in the preparation of their dishes. However, only one of them took home the coveted trophy. In that sense, the comic actress was the one who managed to obtain the long-awaited pot of gold and her partner came in second place. Apparently, the former star’s triumph was not liked by hundreds of viewers, since they did not hesitate to express their annoyance on social networks.

“Well, I don’t agree that Mariella Zanetti won, she did know how to cook. They should reward the participant who doesn’t know how to prepare and their efforts to learn, but anyway,” was the comment from a Twitter user that caused the judge’s annoyance. from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Javier Masías. In this regard, the gastronomic journalist also decided to respond to this Internet user in a forceful manner. “My job is to evaluate the dishes, not the participants. Let’s cry to the river,” were the words of the judge of the Latina culinary reality show.

Javier Masías confronted an Internet user. Photo: Twitter/Javier Masías

#Javier #Masías #Great #Chef #confronts #user #wanted #Mariella #Zanetti #lose