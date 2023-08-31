Etz Wong, better known in the artistic world as La Uchulú, finds herself in the public eye after being the victim of transphobic comments by Andres Hurtado and Carlos Cacho during their coexistence in ‘La casa de Magaly’. After this event, many public figures decided to raise their voices in protest, one of them, Javier Masias, who serves as a judge on the culinary reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. In this sense, the gastronomic critic published a forceful message on his social networks so that his followers would become aware.

“Transphobia kills. The more aware we are, the less accomplices we will be.” were the words of food journalist, who showed his full support for the comic actress.

Javier Masías publishes a reflective message after controversial comments against La Uchulú in ‘La casa de Magaly’. Photo: Instagram/Javier Masías

What did Carlos Cacho say to La Uchulú in ‘La casa de Magaly’?

In the last chapters of‘Magaly’s house’,the uchuluwas the victim of transphobic comments by Carlos Cacho and Andrés Hurtado. This fact caused the comic actress to break in her room.

After this event, the make-up artist decided to apologize to the young woman, but she defended her attitude. “I didn’t think that she bothered you so much, that she annoyed you (…). You have to understand that I have been friends with Andrés for years and we become annoying and harsh,” he said. Chub. Given this,the uchuluHe told him that he had never disrespected both of them for them to show their ID.

What did Andrés Hurtado say after transphobic comments against La Uchulú?

Eza Wong better known as La Uchulú was invited to the set of the Magaly Medina program on Tuesday, August 29. After talking with “Urraca”, the comic actress was surprised by the call from Andrés Hurtado who addressed her for her latest transphobic comments in “La casa de Magaly”.

“You know I adore you. We have already clarified it. Do not go too far into victimizing something that we have all apologized for and have recognized that we have exalted ourselves. I already learned it. I ask you 300,000 times for the necessary apologies. I’ve told you ‘I’m going to have you on the show, I’d love to have you,'” said the TV driver.

