Ricardo Rondon the hearts of the jury could not be won. In this new edition of “The Great Chef: Famous”, the participants had to cook two typical Arequipa dishes and, for everything to go well, Rondón brought a Chinese cat (Maneki Neko) ornament for luck.

However, for the judges of the culinary reality show, Rondón’s decoration is foolish. For example, Rossinelli said that this kitten represents Chinese culture more than Arequipa culture. While Javier Masias He went further and expressed his desire to see the journalist outside the program. “I have boned myself, I have skinned myself and Mr. Masías wants to see me out. I am not going to give him that pleasure,” Rondón replied.