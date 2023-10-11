Nothing was kept silent. Renato Rossini is one of the participants in the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The interpreter was quite confident in the kitchen, however, the taste of his food did not convince the jury’s palate. The soap opera actor took a long time to start preparing the silverside bread that the jury asked of him and Javier Masías did not hesitate to let him know that he did not see him as one of the strongest competitors in the competition.

“You said you were going slow because you were going to arrive first… but I don’t see you arriving first,” said the jury of the gastronomic reality show at the Rossini station. “First of the last,” Renato replied instantly. “You are going to be the first eliminated, apparently, I don’t have much to say here. You have to hurry, sir,” Masías said.