Javier Masias he captured the attention of the public after being summoned as a jury of ‘The great chef: celebrities’. Although his attitude made him earn more than one enemy, with the passage of time, the gastronomic journalist has also become a beloved television character. With the confirmation of a third season of the cooking show, Latina held a press conference to give details about this new edition. In said event, the rigorous jury gave its opinion on each of the summoned participants.

Is Javier Masías’ attitude part of a character?

Javier Masías was present at the press conference for the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘ and talked a little about what will be seen during the next edition of the cooking reality show. The strict jury of the program commented that, although many believe that he fakes his role as a villain, it is part of his real personality.

“I believe that television magnifies many things, I am a bit of a curmudgeon and I do swear when the food is not right,” he pointed out for the cameras of La República. Likewise, he indicated that the move from him to the small screen has made this characteristic of him much more reflected. “Television expands that on a massive and fun scale. It’s kind of a caricature of an aspect of me.”he added.

What does Javier Masías think of the participants of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’?

On the other hand, the culinary critic made reference to all the members who have gone through the set of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘. In this sense, he said that it seems illogical to him that they accept to be part of a cooking format when they do not know the basic fundamentals of preparing a recipe.

“Now, upon reaching the mass, I have specialized in insulting and disowning the dishes of the poor unsuspecting participants who come to this cooking show without knowing how to cook,” he mentioned. Javier Masias.

Despite this, he pointed out that this experience serves them for a lifetime and most leave the program with new knowledge. “Who sends them, who sends you to participate in a cooking contest without knowing how to cook! (…) The good thing is that they come from one level and leave from another. They improve a lot ”, concluded the figure of Latina.

