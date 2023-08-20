Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

It was not expected! ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ celebrated Children’s Day with a special edition and surprised the judges Nelly Rossinelli, Javier Masias and Giacomo Bocchio with some cute drawings prepared by little fans of the cooking show. Jose Pelaez He was in charge of presenting a short video in which children of different ages sent greetings to the judges who rate the preparations of the participants daily. “I like Javier because he gives me a lot of joy”, was one of the messages.

After the surprise issued, each one was given the illustrations they made. Given this, the culinary critic was quite moved and could not help crying because of the great gesture they had with him. “It has been drawn on a table with a plate of ceviche. I think this is me criticizing the dish”, he commented before dropping a few tears in front of the Latina cameras. Because she couldn’t talk anymore, she held up a sign that said “Thank you for everything!” as a reply.