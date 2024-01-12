There is less and less time until the start of the 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournamentwhich will take place in Venezuela for the first time and will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The tournament will involve the 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
Impeccable as a footballer, after 17 years of a spectacular career that led him to play for clubs like FC Barcelona and Liverpool and win two Olympic Games and two Champions Leagues, among other titles., Javier Mascherano Now he works as a coach, seeking to reverse adverse results that he recently had.
His path as a coach began on December 9, 2021, when he was announced as coach of the Argentina Under-20 National Team, replacing Fernando Batista.
In August 2022, the Argentine men's U-20 team, led by Masche, became champion of the traditional L'Alcudia tournament, in Spain, with a 4-0 win over Uruguay in the final, in what was the DT's best moment in his new position.
The “Jefecito” then directed in the South American in Colombia, a competition that granted four places for the 2023 World Cup of the category, but he was not up to the task: he was eliminated in the first round after losing three of the four games he played, and He didn't even access the Final Hexagonal.
After that football failure, his contract expired and it seemed that their paths were separating, but the former midfielder had a meeting with Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messiwho traveled to Argentina for the FIFA date, and asked him to continue and take charge of the Under 23 team that will compete in this Pre-Olympic, thinking about Paris 2024.
That was not all: the “Albiceleste” played in the World Cup since FIFA changed the venue of the tournament from Indonesia to Argentina, with a team full of figures and great promises, but was eliminated in the round of 16 against Nigeria, causing great disappointment. .
|
MATCHES
|
VICTORIES
|
TIES
|
DEFEATS
|
23
|
14
|
2
|
7
The Argentine team will have its debut on Sunday, January 21 at 8 p.m. (Argentine time) against Paraguayat the Misael Delgado Sports Center stadium.
On January 24th it will clash vs. Peru and, after being free on the third date, it will be measured against Chili on the 30th and, finally, with Uruguay on February 2. How will Masche fare?
