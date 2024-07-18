The controversy over racist chants during the Copa América celebrations by the Argentine National Team and towards French players continues unabated. Enzo Fernández, the main person targeted, continues to receive all kinds of opinions due to the unfortunate incident in which he was the protagonist.

The Argentine’s main defenders are his own compatriots who argue that this type of chant is part of the Argentine football tradition. However, the lyrics directly referenced the French. Now, it was one of the national team’s historic players who came to his defence.

Javier Mascherano and his support for Enzo Fernández

The former defender of the Argentine National Team and now coach of the U23 team spoke out against the accusations made against Fernández. For him, the way in which the situation has been handled is disproportionate. In an interview with local media outlet Olé, the coach gave a message of support to the player. “They try to make things much bigger than they are,” said Mascherano.

The former defender, who played for FC Barcelona and is now preparing for the Olympic Games as a coach, continued: “If there is one thing that we Argentines are not, it is racist, far from it. I think that everything has been taken out of context. If there is one thing that we are as a country, it is totally inclusive. People from all over the world live in Argentina and we treat them as they should be treated.”

According to Mascherano, the way in which the player’s teammates have rejected the acts is disproportionate considering the fact and the person that the player is: “I know Enzo, he’s a great guy and he doesn’t have any kind of problem with that. What happens is that Many times during a celebration a part of a video can be taken out of context“. However, the player appears in the viral video singing the harangues with lyrics that were offensive to the French.

The player also spoke out on social media and apologized for the unfortunate incident, acknowledging the offenses in the song and reaffirming his position against racism.