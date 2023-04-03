Cover of the book Wild and Sentimental, by Javier Marías.

On January 25, 1995, Eric Cantona, French footballer for Manchester United, was sent off in the match between his team and Crystal Palace. On his way to the locker room, a local fan named Matthew Simmons began to rebuke him. So far nothing atypical: Cantona raises as many hatreds as passions. But that day the French forward reacted by giving the fan a flying kick. He was penalized with nine months without playing and 120 hours of community service. The world of soccer, in general, condemned the action. Very few dared to go against the prevailing morality. One of those who did do so was Javier Marías who, without apologizing to the footballer, highlighted his courage before those who dare to insult when they see themselves turned into a mass. In the opinion of Marías, what he had done was “individualize someone within that mass, point at him with the foot (rather than with the finger), take him out of his comfortable anonymity and give him what he deserves.”

Marías said that one of the things that made him most excited was being asked from time to time to write about soccer. She saw in him a weekly recapture of childhood. She understood it as a game in which you always start from scratch. She conveyed his Real Madridismo with passion, criteria, elegance and respect. She captured the essence of the white club like few others – that unique gift for drama and that absence of fear. He defined relationships with some of his great rivals, such as Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. He drew accurate cinematographic analogies. He maintained, with football as a stage, his skilful and brilliant polemicist facet. He talked about ethics. And of aesthetics. Of homelands and hymns. Of losing leagues in Tenerife. To dream that Di Stéfano was eternal. Of the joy generated by the arrival of a new World Cup.

The most recent edition of Salvajes y sentimentales (Alfaguara) adds some thirty articles to the original volume and offers the reader an exemplary synthesis of what football was for Javier Marías. The triumph and the defeat. Applicable to almost everything.

