The owner of Aluar and Fate, Javier Madanes Quintanilla, considered this Saturday that the praise of the businessmen to the efforts of Minister Martín Guzmán to try to reverse the march of inflation do not seek to discredit the position of the harshest Kirchnerism: “I don’t like to think of placing the Instituto Patria at the center of evil. “

“I do not like to place the Instituto Patria as the center of evil,” he said in reference to think tank in which the line of thought of Vice President Cristina Kirchner predominates.

Following, in statements to Radio Con Vos, Madanes Quintanilla warned that “if we start with that, we will return to the confrontational dynamics.”

“The Government is a political unit of several lines, one can be attracted by one or the other. What I think is that if we cannot agree, the thing has no solution. You have to be present at the time of the discussion. Yes. We are going to remove black ball from each one that we do not like, it does not work, “he said.

The businessman acknowledged that he was one of the referents of the private sector who on Thursday applauded Guzmán at the end of his presentation at the Casa Rosada summit, in which he explained what his objectives were to try to moderate the march of prices.

“The meeting specified what had already been said in the previous days and set the horizon on the exchange and parity issue and the issue with more concern regarding price control was incorporated,” he reviewed.

In this regard, the business reference highlighted the “honesty” of the head of the economic portfolio to promote coordinated work against inflation.

“I believe in their good intentions, in doing their part, the work is three-legged: State, salaried sector and companies,” he added.

