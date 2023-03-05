OUT FOR MERE TASTE 🇲🇽

‘Pocho’ and ‘Chofis’ were left out of the Selection by Cocca’s decision; and it is that, according to David Medrano, Diego prefers to play without creatives.

💪🏼 Its game system is based on a midfield without so much offensive vocation, since it prioritizes other characteristics. pic.twitter.com/IAJKp5cinJ

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) March 4, 2023