Diego Cocca presented his first list as national coach, which includes 34 players, 20 of them who were part of the Tri during the World Cup and 14 more who hope to work from the beginning to gain a place within the Mexican National Team for the world cup 2026.
Cocca’s call, as has become customary, has given a lot to talk about, the coach brought footballers who may not be living their best moment at the club level and left out other players who are having a superlative performance within the MX League or even in other leagues. Possibly the two absences that gave the most talk and generated the most criticism against Diego Martín were those of Eduardo Javier ‘Chofis’ López and also that of Víctor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, possibly the two best playmakers in Mexico today. they were dismissed in one fell swoop.
Both the Chivas player and the Pachuca footballer were discarded by Diego Cocca and not due to lack of play, simply the Argentine coach argued that neither of them was to his liking for the area of the field that he could occupy within the Tri, who preferred to bet on other players for the position, regardless of the fact that both players have a very high goal average. ‘Chofis’ and ‘Pocho’ were from any point of view Cocca’s first major injustices as coach of the Mexican National Team.
