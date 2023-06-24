Bad news for Pepe in “Al fondo hay sitio”! Felicia returned to the Gonzales house and revealed in front of everyone that Javier Alegría is not her son. To her surprise and clear disbelief, the oldest brother in the family demanded a DNA test. However, it was enough for the mother of “Happy” to show a real photo of the real father of her firstborn for all those present to believe her.

It turns out that, before being with Pepe in that crazy summer, Felicia ended up with an ex-lover who got her pregnant. That is why, that time, on the beach, she met Tito’s best friend when he was already in his first weeks of pregnancy. However, when said summer adventure ended, she returned to Javier’s real father, but everything ended badly and they separated again.