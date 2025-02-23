Javier Inés lived a lot and very fast. The last name Inés was his intimate tribute to the nun who took care of him in his orphanage childhood. In Zaragoza, the city where he was born in 1956, made his first exhibition with the photos of a Werlisa camera … They gave him some friends. In 1981 the Spectrum Canon gallery showed a gallery of theater and dance characters that was the world of its author. Night bird that four years later flew to a Barcelona that competed with Madrid in Cosmopolitan Worlds with comics, rock lyyetano, design, musical bars, urbanism and countercultural magazines ‘Ajoblanco’ or ‘The old mole’.

A universe that the Zaragoza photographer crossed which one fleeing from 1985 to 1991. A tight six -year period with a term: death from AIDS with only 34 years.

Vicente Córdoba with Doll, by Javier Inés



ROCOSANTACRUZ GALLERY





Galerist Rocío Santa Cruz discovered Javier Inés through Colita. In 2018, the photographer of the ‘Gauche Divine’ contacted her Juanjo Rotger, COUPLE OF THE DIEADO: «Javier is the photographer of the eighties. He was not an unknown, much less. It was fashionable. But suddenly his career was cut dry and that was tremendous because he had many things to do, ”he informed him. If the grief had not appeared so early, today it would be a classic. “Already very sick, Javier asked Juanjo to retain the file with ten thousand photos and Juanjo has kept it thirty -four years, Javier’s age when he dies,” explains Rocío Santa Cruz.

In the absence of institutional support, the vindication of his work is possible for a private gallery. The exhibition, which can be seen until March 29 in number 627 of the Gran Vía Barcelona. A small but significant portion of his work: the photographs that Inés presented in two charismatic spaces of Barcelona modernity: KGB (1986) and Universal (1988). There were no more exhibitions.

Terenci Moix, by Javier Inés



ROCOSANTACRUZ GALLERY





The Barcelona of Javier Inés La Pueblan designers, roqueros, painters, bohemians, nightly characters, prostitutes, transvestites and presidiaries. Barcelona that changes face with Olympic works reveals a double political and aesthetic metamorphosis. Unlike the Madrid movement, the Barcelona «pivoted between the institutional modernizing impulse (urban and cultural) and the cultural answer; Between the official euphoria and subversion, ”says Santa Cruz. In her portraits, adds the gallery owner, “Inés captures its protagonists almost always in black and white, in kind controls, boldly, with empathy and humor, in a delicate balance between the intimate and the theatrical.”

Loquillo, immortalized by the camera of Javier Inés



ROCOSANTACRUZ GALLERY





Arranged in two spaces, Inés’ portraits are like windows. The ‘Dramatis Persee’ of the eighties Barcelona: the discotequero Vicente Córdoba, the rebels, Loquillo, Amparo Moreno, Lita Claver ‘La Maña’, Regina do Santos (Vedettes del Molino), Vicente Córdoba, Lindsay Kemp, Nazario, Terenci Moix, Àngel Pavlovsky, Colita, the journalist Nuria Ribó, Chus Burés, Antoni Miralda, the endearing prostitute Monica del Raval, the guitar Bernardo Cortés and a prisoner of the model … night iconographies that saw the light in magazines of the moment: ‘Ajoblanco’, ‘Live in Barcelona’, ‘First line’ or ‘ The edge of the crew ‘, which was directed in Madrid Alberto García Álix.

Thanks to Rocío Santa Cruz; That is, the private cultural initiative, we discover Javier Inés. Posthumous recognition that the gallery owner will enhance in Arco with a photographer’s stand. The Contemporary Art Fair will be the framework of the claim by the Galleries Consortium of Spain: to reduce the VAT from 21 to 10 percent. «With that fiscal ballast, in Spain, culture investments play at a disadvantage. It cannot be that an art work has the same VAT as a yacht! ”Licks the gallery owner.