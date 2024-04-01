In the midst of the celebration Easter, Javier Ibarreche left more than one fan shocked when he shared a unique photograph The last Sunday. Accustomed to having notoriety for the cinematographic analyzes he provides in social networksthis time, the celebrity captured attention in another way. Find out in the following note all the details of the unique image.

Although the popular Mexican influencer has gained fame for the different criticisms he makes in Internet on films, series and film productions, he has also stood out for his irreverent sense of humor, the same one that has led him to earn a place in the hearts of his fans around the world.

What photo did Javier Ibarreche publish on social networks during Holy Week?

The internet celebrity used his account instagram, with more than a million followers, to cause a stir and attract the attention of many people in cyberspace. Javier Ibarreche He appeared raising his arms, completely naked and with his back to the camera. The image he uploaded was taken during his recent trip to the mountains of Georgia, state Joined.

Image that Javier Ibarreche published on his Instagram account, for the amusement of his followers. Photo: Instagram / Javier Ibarreche

“K-ass-begi. Now that I have your attention, I have new video on YouTube”he wrote in the description of his post. In other words, he did all this to capture the attention of his followers and people on the internet, in order to make public the new video that he uploaded to his YouTube channel. 'KUNG FU PANDA is better than THE GODFATHER?' Her new clip is titled.

Users reacted to Javier Ibarreche's nude photo

Javier Ibarreche He achieved his goal and made his post go viral on social networks very quickly. With more than 151 thousand 'likes', the photograph has become one of the ones that has the most interactions within the account. influencer. Users did not hesitate to comment on the pose that this personality had. Likewise, some fans were very clever and joked with him during Easter.

These were some messages that Javier Ibarreche received from his followers when uploading his photograph. Photo: Instagram / Javier Ibarreche

It didn't take long for people in the comments section to compare Javier Ibarreche with Jesus during the celebration of the Easter. They claimed that he had a great similarity to this religious figure after being resurrected. “Jesus, hours after being resurrected”, said some amused Internet users. It is worth mentioning that Javier published the photograph of him during Easter Sunday.

