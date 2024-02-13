Javier Hernández's return to the courts could be closer than expected

Despite his injury, Chivas decided to bet on Javier Hernández to make him the face of Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro's management. Everything indicated that the Mexican would be off the field until the end of March, being able to return to activity before the FIFA date or even after to avoid risks, but everything has changed and with a much more fleeting recovery, the scenario puts the striker I'll be back in a matter of days.
Rodrigo Camacho Fox Sports He states that although they were waiting for Hernández in Chivas for the duel against América on March 16, his recovery is being so positive that it is considered that the forward can count on being discharged several weeks before. As of today, there is speculation that he may face the UNAM Pumas on February 24, or in any case, against Cruz on March 2.
Although the idea is not to force Javier's return, as this implies a risk of relapse, the club would be happy if either of the two previous scenarios come true. If the forward is ready to play against Pumas or Cruz Azul, he would arrive at the national classic with the rhythm of the game, remembering that he is approaching the calendar year without minutes on the field, thus, his contribution against the Liga MX champion could be much more positive. Guadalajara has made a huge investment in Javier and although in marketing it has been beneficial, it is expected that on the field he will be even more so.
