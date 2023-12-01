Chivas is focused on the league, as the Guadalajara team is competing against the Pumas for perhaps the most even key of the entire final stage of the Liga MX. At the same time that Paunovic and his team focus on the ball, the team’s management has its mind already set on the market, since the idea is to eat time and not be rushed into the desired movements for 2024, the same which are expected to be several.
One of the objectives is the return of Chicharito Hernández who has set a condition for this: signing a contract of 6 months to one year, according to José María Garrido from Claro Sports.
One of the priorities of the Chivas board is to sign a stellar center forward and the great option for Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro is the return of Javier Hernández, now more viable than ever before due to his status as a free agent. The first approaches have already been made and these are positive, although the top scorer in the history of the Mexican team has a clear demand to return, which may not be to the taste of the flock.
The striker is willing to return as long as it is for six months or a maximum of one year. The idea of the scorer who is about to reach the age of 36 is to focus as much as possible on his Kings League club, in general on supporting said project and making it grow within the Mexican market, therefore, his ideal of returning to the flock is that of only fulfilling his goal of wearing the Guadalajara shield again.
