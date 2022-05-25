The national teams are already concentrating with El Tri ahead of what will be a long line-up of teams and which will help ‘Tata’ Martino define his final pieces for Qatar 2022. With the exception of 5 or 6 players who were absent due to injury It seems difficult that those who were not considered for this concentration, are taken into account in the time that remains for the World Cup debut.
One of the most malicious absences, at least in the media, is that of the top scorer in the history of the Mexican team, Javier Hernández, who has been out of El Tri for years due to disciplinary issues and it seems that he will not be considered for the World Cup, with everything and that the striker is already looking to sign the peace treaty.
David Medrano affirmed that Hernández called the Federation as well as ‘tata’ Martino with the aim of ending the friction that has existed between the two since 2019, although the source did not indicate what the result of that conversation was, if he made it clear that two ‘9’ still have plans for Qatar 2022, Funes Mori and Alan Pulido, while ‘Chicharito’ continues without options to represent Mexico for the fourth time in a World Cup, a fact that seems not going to change, despite his search to smooth things over .
