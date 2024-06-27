With a legendary welcome, Javier Hernández signed his return to Chivas de Guadalajara last winter transfer market, however, what seemed like it would be a fairy tale story, turned into a horror plot, as the Mexican striker was not up to what was expected of him in Verde Valle.
Between injuries, the passing of the years and an obvious loss of play, ‘Chicharito’ contributed the embarrassing figure of one goal in the entire semester, something that does not go hand in hand with the contract he receives today.
The latest reports indicate that Javier had received a call from the people of San Diego FC, the new MLS franchise, to join the club as soon as it launches in 2025, however, Hernández would have given a negative response to the team. from the south of the United States, since his commitment to the Flock is full and, at least for the next six months, only his present with Chivas is in the center forward’s mind.
Hernández is very clear that he is in debt to everyone in Guadalajara, he receives the best salary in the history of Chivas, his shirt was the best-selling, all the bonuses for the flock’s home games were sold as soon as his return, being the case, Javier will seek to respond on the field to the vote of confidence that everyone in the flock gave him from day one, which is why leaving the club is not an option.
#Javier #Hernández #leave #Chivas #summer
Leave a Reply