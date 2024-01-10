When no one expected it, Chivas closed the return of Javier Hernández to the club, in the absence of official confirmation. Although there were already polls between the flock and the forward for some time, the movement was becoming too complicated due to money issues, since at some point it gave the impression that the flock did not have the resources to pay for the Mexican's enormous salary. In fact, it was not until the brand that dresses both Guadalajara and 'Chicharito' agreed to pay part of the former LA Galaxy's fee, that the signing could be closed.
However, Chicharito's could not be Chivas' last reinforcement, since the player himself has recommended the signing of Carlos Vela, according to reports from Record. The name of the forward, now a free agent, has been in the club's orbit for some time.
Javier would have recommended the club's owner, Amaury Vergara, to make the maximum effort to also close the signing of Carlos Vela, who after finishing his time at LAFC, is waiting for a new team. Hernández highlighted the quality of Vela, with whom he has shared many occasions on the field and with whom he also has a very close friendship, which is why he believes they can form a brilliant duo in the flock. The reality is that Carlos' figures would have to be the same as what 'Chicharito' charges today, a luxury that Chivas cannot afford.
Now, at 36 years old and in full recovery from the worst injury of his career, Hernández will seek to perform as expected of him, with a guarantee of goals, since by far he is the best signing in years within the flock, or at least the most mediatic . And we will have to wait to see if Carlo Vela joins him.
