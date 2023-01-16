Despite spending very little time in the first team due to his premature transfer to Manchester United, Javier Hernández is a Chivas legend, for what he did on the field and even for what his signing for the team represented for the institution. Premier League, which is why both parties have dreamed at different times of the forward’s return to the club, something that at least this 2023 is impossible.
Javier’s contract with the Galaxy of the MLS was renewed automatically when he met his goal quota, for this reason, the return of the Mexican to the Guadalajara pearl this year is impossible, however, the player has opened the door to return to Guadalajara, as the footballer has publicly acknowledged his affection for the club and makes it clear that the option of returning to Chivas is always alive and beating, at least from his trenches.
“Chivas, we will see it in the future. I love and adore Chivas. There is a story between Chicharito and Chivas. It is there and it is beautiful and divine. I love Chivas, but there are many factors. I am in the most important soccer organization in the United States (Galaxy). Just like Chivas are in Mexico. I owe it to them.”
– Javier Hernandez
Except for what happens in the future, Javier’s contract with the Galaxy ends on the last day of December and on that date he will be a free agent, the best possible scenario for Chivas to seek his return.
