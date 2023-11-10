For months we have informed you in 90min that Javier Hernández and the Galaxy would not renew his contract, a position that the forward made official the previous week. For the MLS club, between his age, his declining performance and the serious injury from which he is recovering, the Mexican forward is no longer a 100% reliable piece, much less for the radical change that the team wants to make. of the southern United States after years of failure.
Now, Javier is waiting for offers to continue his career and possibly experience its closure. Chivas, naturally, seems like the logical destination, however, the board of directors of the Verde Valle team has not made any move to sign Hernández for the month of January. For his part, ‘chicharito’ is willing to wait, because in his head, according to Erik López from TUDNthere is only the option of returning to the fields with Guadalajara.
The source points out that Hernández concludes that the perfect closure for his cycle in football is to return to the place where it all began. Hernández has the dream of retiring with the Chivas shirt and knows that this is the ideal opportunity to achieve his goal. The journalist also reports that on the subject of salary, the forward could be very accessible, since the latter has enormous gratitude to the Vergara family, as he understands that if he achieved the career he signed, it was thanks to the support of the deceased former owner of Chivas, Jorge Vergara.
