The duel between LA Galaxy and Deportivo Guadalajara left good things and things to reflect on for each team. Deportivo Guadalajara took one more defeat that leaves the board, coaching staff, players and fans concerned.
However, not everything is bad news for the Chivas team given that the duel raised great expectations given that a historic player from the Guadalajara team was on the opposing team, such is the case of Javier Hernández, who experienced great things at the time in Guadalajara.
Given this situation, for the Chivas team there is one relevant thing about this duel given that I provide tools and communication between both directors in the transfer of Efraín Álvarez, who is an option for Chivas and the other excellent news for Chivas is Javier’s statements Hernández who does not rule out a return to the Sacred Flock.
“Chivas there are no words. Many people may have their opinions about whether I will return or not, if I will finish my career there or not, beyond that it is the club of my loves.”
– ‘Chicharito Hernandez
Hernández’s contract ends in December with the Los Angeles club and he will soon have to negotiate, that’s why he does not close the door to Chivas.
“I’ve always mentioned it, in all the clubs I’m at you fall in love and give everything, but you always have a first love and that for me is Chivas”.
#Javier #Hernández #rule #stage #Chivas
Leave a Reply