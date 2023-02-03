Javier Hernández was signed by the Galaxy as the replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. And although the Mexican has not been key in achieving titles, it is true that he can already boast of being among the best scorers in the club’s history, something that at least last season earned him the renewal. And it is that by meeting his goal goal, his relationship with the Los Angeles team was extended for another year.
Although, right now the scenario changes in the immediate future of ‘Chicharito’, the player no longer has more performance renewals and now, if he wants to continue within the galaxy, he must maintain that leading and leading rhythm that he demonstrated the previous season, this if you want to sign a renewal with the club. It seems to be Javier Hernández’s immediate goal, since the Mexican affirms that he is very happy both within the team and living in Californian territory, living in the purest Hollywood style.
“No (I would go back to Chivas), but I am going to tell you the net: I only have this year of my contract, I would love to stay here for a longer time, it would fascinate me, but you know that football and situations do not always depend on you Plan A: stay here in Los Angeles, with the LA Galaxy and extend my career here, with the best team. Hopefully it can happen, let’s hope that an agreement can be reached and, well, if not, no way, life goes on , it would hurt… we’ll see.”
– Javier Hernandez
