The crisis of the Mexican National Team is obvious and worrying, Gerardo Martino’s team has shown a style of play throughout the tie and the achievement of results has been getting worse and worse for the team led by ‘Tata’, whose work he is already at risk and everything will depend on whether or not he wins the victory on Wednesday in a ‘final’ against Panama.
Yon de Luisa knows that the situation is serious, so he has picked up the phone and called his close friend, Mauricio Culebro, now president of the Tigres club, that if Mexico falls to Panama, Miguel Herrera can work as a coach. interim the rest of the tie, to which, there is already a green light.
This fact would not only benefit Miguel Herrera, who would achieve his goal of returning to El Tri. The other great beneficiary would be Javier Hernández, who has spent practically the entire cycle without being considered by Gerardo Martino after a couple of indisciplines and who could return to the Mexican National Team as soon as “Tata” is fired, something that could happen next Wednesday. .
‘Chicharito’ and Herrera are two subjects who are close to each other and the coach has expressed his disagreement with the striker’s absence from El Tri, a fact that would surely resolve if ‘Piojo’ has the opportunity to return.
